QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.84 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. QUASA has a market cap of $87.84 million and $144,692.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127542 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $141,955.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

