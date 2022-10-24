Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target Raised to C$11.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.02. 7,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $1,744,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

