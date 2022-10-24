Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. 5,109,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 43.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $204,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $204,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $213,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

