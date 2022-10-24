Raymond James Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $9.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

ERIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

