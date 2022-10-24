Raymond James Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $9.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.
ERIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
