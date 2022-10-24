Raymond James Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $109.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABT. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Shares of ABT opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

