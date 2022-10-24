Raymond James Trims Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price to $9.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.62.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

