Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 95,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,139. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.