Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.