ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.52 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $7,032.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00273023 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005227 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017377 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.