Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $110,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,329 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,407,092 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.