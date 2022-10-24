Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.72. 1,114,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,881,441. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,006 shares of company stock worth $18,116,677 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

