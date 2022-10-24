Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $3.61 Million in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 254,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Aura Biosciences makes up about 3.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 134.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 80.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.44. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.