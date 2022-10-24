Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $688,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $88.22. 323,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,142. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

