Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases New Shares in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALVR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in AlloVir by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 466,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALVR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. 9,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,393. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $705.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Hallal sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,392.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

