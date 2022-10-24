Request (REQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Request has a market cap of $106.82 million and $2.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,392.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003442 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00056269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00044516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022631 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10646209 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $3,724,978.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

