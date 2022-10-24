Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 24th (AC, AD.UN, ALA, AP.UN, APR.UN, AX.UN, BBD.B, BEI.UN, BTB.UN, CAE)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 24th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.50 to C$33.75.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$49.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.85 to C$3.50.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$17.25.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$13.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.75 to C$7.25.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$61.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$64.00 to C$62.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$69.00.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.95 to C$3.30.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$1,000.00 to C$900.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$84.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$160.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$18.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$13.50.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$219.00 to C$221.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,088 ($13.15) to GBX 1,248 ($15.08). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 9,940 ($120.11). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$11.50.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$9.75.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$99.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$51.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.