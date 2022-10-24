Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 24th (AC, AD.UN, ALA, AP.UN, APR.UN, AX.UN, BBD.B, BEI.UN, BTB.UN, CAE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 24th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.50 to C$33.75.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$49.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.85 to C$3.50.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$17.25.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$13.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.75 to C$7.25.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$61.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$64.00 to C$62.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$69.00.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.95 to C$3.30.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$1,000.00 to C$900.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$84.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$160.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$18.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$13.50.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$219.00 to C$221.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,088 ($13.15) to GBX 1,248 ($15.08). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,700 ($117.21) to GBX 9,940 ($120.11). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$11.50.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$9.75.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$99.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$51.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

