Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,615 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $80,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $140.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

