Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $93,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
NYSE:LLY opened at $343.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.78 and a 200 day moving average of $311.25. The company has a market capitalization of $326.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $143,804,828. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
