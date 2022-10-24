Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 961,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $53,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.