Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,825 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $114,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

PG stock opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. The stock has a market cap of $308.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

