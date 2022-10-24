Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $70,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $420,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,336,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $420,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,336,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,912 shares of company stock worth $11,731,870. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $161.49 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.44. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 292.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

