Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $85,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $103.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

