Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,715,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,313 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oracle were worth $119,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

ORCL opened at $72.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

