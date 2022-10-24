Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 922,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,025 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hologic were worth $63,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

