Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $58.59 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $58,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.18.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $534.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $611.27 and a 200 day moving average of $656.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

