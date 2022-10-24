Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $60.07 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $60,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
