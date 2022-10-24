Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $52,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Exelon by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,839 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

EXC opened at $36.72 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

