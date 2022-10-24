Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,346 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Duke Realty worth $54,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 18.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 12.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 93.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

