Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $52,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 532,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,462,000 after buying an additional 63,402 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.8 %

UPS opened at $165.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day moving average of $183.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.