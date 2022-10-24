Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,298 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $117,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP stock opened at $174.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.