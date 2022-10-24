Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $55,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $207.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

