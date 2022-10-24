Reviewing Giga-tronics (GIGA) & Its Competitors

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.14 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.05

Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.24% -12.24% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 37 340 630 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 31.97%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

