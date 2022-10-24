Reviewing Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 15 0 2.71 Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $88.95, suggesting a potential upside of 110.84%. Tremor International has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.60%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Tremor International.

This table compares Match Group and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.98 billion 4.04 $277.72 million $0.32 131.79 Tremor International $341.95 million 1.69 $73.22 million $0.34 23.26

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 3.48% -164.13% 7.10% Tremor International 15.72% 10.32% 7.65%

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Tremor International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

