Reviewing University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Primis Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.48 $31.25 million $0.86 14.52

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Primis Financial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for University Bancorp and Primis Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Primis Financial 17.39% 5.95% 0.72%

Summary

Primis Financial beats University Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

