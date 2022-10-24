Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 2,380 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.06% of Fortis worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1,010.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 136,715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. 13,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.33%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

