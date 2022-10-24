Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 5,821 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $72,620,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $49,961,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.75. 62,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

