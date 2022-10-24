Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $236.65. 28,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

