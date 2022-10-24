Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,899,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

