Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %
CMI traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $231.72. 22,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,133. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.96.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Articles
