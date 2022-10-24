Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.30. 14,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.