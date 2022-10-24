Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 8,884 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after acquiring an additional 574,160 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $587,729,000 after acquiring an additional 736,800 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 511,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,438. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

