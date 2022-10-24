Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 339 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.42. The stock had a trading volume of 84,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

