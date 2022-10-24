RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

REI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

REI.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.62. 265,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.00. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$17.85 and a 52 week high of C$26.11.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

