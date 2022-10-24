Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

RVSB opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 229,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

