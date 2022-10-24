RLX Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,948 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 172% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,082 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in RLX Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 156,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,947. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

