Robeco Schweiz AG Has $12.64 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,563 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.