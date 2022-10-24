Robeco Schweiz AG Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $109.39 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

