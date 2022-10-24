Robeco Schweiz AG Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOW opened at $179.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

