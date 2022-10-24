Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. CWM LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.50.

Insider Activity

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

