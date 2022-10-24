Robeco Schweiz AG Takes $1.77 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

